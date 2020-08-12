Tigapo Taps Sales Veteran Chris Vecchione as Manager

Chris Vecchione, with more than 35 years in the industry, is taking his extensive sales experience to cloud-based arcade management company Tigapo as its sales manager, they announced yesterday, Aug. 12.

Tigapo noted that Vecchione owned and operated the largest street amusement route in Pennsylvania from 2004-2013 and most recently owned MVP Network Sales, where he represented multiple product and service providers in arcade games, hospitality, ATMs and more.

“I’ve spent the lion’s share of my career in front of both street and FEC operators and locations so the shift to selling mobile payment systems will be seamless,” Vecchione said. “I am excited by the tremendous opportunity to work with such a talented Tigapo team and help operators understand the real value of touchless payment systems.” Contact him at [email protected].