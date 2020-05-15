Tigapo Offers Contactless Payment

With recommendations for contactless payments popping up throughout the attractions industry, Tigapo says its well-positioned to lead the pack with their cloud-based management and monetization system, which enables contactless payments on coin-op machines.

“Tigapo’s app-based contactless payment platform is not just the future of payments – it’s the smartest and safest choice you can make right now,” said CEO Sid Banon. “Leading industry and health experts from the IAAPA and the WHO have urged that contactless and mobile payment solutions are sound business practices for a safer and healthier operation of amusement businesses.”

They also shared IAAPA’s tips for reopening, available here, which recommends using touch-free payment options when possible. Learn more at www.tigapo.com.