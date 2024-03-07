Ticket Trail Opens Today in Michigan

Ticket Trail, a new arcade in Bad Axe, Mich., held its soft opening today, March 8, according to the Huron Daily Tribune. An old-school coin-op arcade running on physical tickets, that’s where the biz gets its “Ticket Trail” name.

It’s owned by Daniel Rodriguez, who’s hoping to provide a place for families to enjoy the games, inflatables and prizes. “My daughter is six years old and we’ve tried to find different places to do birthday parties for her,” explained Rodriguez. “A lot of times people don’t want to drive all the way to Saginaw to do Chuck E. Cheese so that’s kind of where I got the inspiration for it.”

There will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony later this month with the Bad Axe Chamber of Commerce. Learn more at www.ticket-trail.net.