Tic SHAQ Toe Basketball Debuts for Andamiro USA

Andamiro USA teamed up with Genius Brands to release the exclusive basketball-themed arcade game Tic SHAQ Toe. The game is based on Genius Brands’ Shaq’s Garage, an animated series for children starring and co-produced by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.

“Shaq’s Garage is an ideal brand pairing for our new arcade basketball concept,” said Andamiro USA president Drew Maniscalco. “The Tic SHAQ Toe game itself will appeal to children, teens and adults, making it a great addition to any FEC. During trials we were very pleased to observe small children making successful shots. Beyond offering an innovative basketball game, we’re especially proud to connect Shaquille O’Neal’s messages of positivity and life lessons to family entertainment centers.”

As suggested by the game’s name, it mixes basketball and tic-tac-toe for competitive fun. You can learn more at www.andamirousa.com.