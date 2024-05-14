Thunderbowl Lanes Sold to Bowlero Corp.

Said to be the largest bowling center in the U.S. with their 90 lanes, Thunderbowl Lanes of Allen Park, Mich., has sold to Bowlero, according to WXYZ. The Strobl family, previous owners of the bowling alley, made the announcement in a post on Facebook last week. The transaction is expected to close next month.

“All businesses change and need to progress and that will happen here as well, but I don’t think there will be any major changes for the customers that come here because they know us,” said Vicki Ingham, general manager at Thunderbowl Lanes. “I think that’s still going to feel that way.”

Visit www.thunderbowl.org to learn more about the biz, which is also home to the Greater Detroit Bowling Association Hall of Fame.