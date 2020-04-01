This Month’s on Us!

Operators whose RePlay subscriptions were due to expire with our March “Expo Edition” will be getting their new April issues anyway. Renewal notices went out late due to “you know what” and our Subscription Queen Ingrid Milkes figured it would be insensitive if we didn’t do something for the troops.

So, all of you expirees (whose renewals we’d still be very happy to get) will be getting the April issue any day now. It’s a beaut, too, and will remind all subscribers how great this industry can be and where we’d like to return… the sooner, the better!