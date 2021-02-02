Thinking Outside the Big Box: ShowUp Social Convention Kicks Off

With new ways of doing business in mind, the ShowUp FEC Convention began yesterday led by organizer and master of ceremonies Bob Cooney. It may be a convention, but certainly anything but conventional. Aside from catching up with friends, attendees were greeted with a slew of panel discussions and thought-provoking sessions led by industry experts.

After the first bit of trade show business, where you can see new product demos and learn more about what’s on offer, the keynote speaker of the day Lisa O’Neill spent some time inspiring operators with “the power of possibility.” The common refrain since early 2020 has been the “unprecedented times” we’re living in, which can limit beliefs. Why not make 2021 your best year yet?

Among the big conversations of the day were a panel called Eat This! Food is the New Anchor Attraction, Gaining STEAM (sponsored by SPREE Interactive) and Silver Linings Playbook – Success Stories Within a Pandemic.