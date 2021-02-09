Theme Parks Across U.S. Set Reopening Dates

More than 40 theme parks around the United States have set 2021 reopening dates, according to the Orange County Register – some after more than a year of being closed due to the Covid pandemic.

Some of those reopening dates include: March 13 for Six Flags America in Maryland; April 3 for Hersheypark in Pennsylvania; and May 15 for Cedar Pointe in Ohio. In more restrictive states like California, theme parks are eyeing spring and summer dates at the earliest for possible reopening.

The report notes that “reopening dates … should be considered tentative at best – as with everything else involving the coronavirus pandemic.”