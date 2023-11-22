The Zone in Missouri Now Powered by Semnox

Semnox recently installed their comprehensive software solutions at The Zone and Kokomo Joe’s Family Fun Center in Rolla, Mo. Both replaced legacy systems with Semnox to “streamline operations and enhance guest experience.”

Owners Eva and Justin Furse shared that they had been with two legacy systems for the last 10-12 years. “It started out strong with relatively good integration for two companies, but neither of them would take the lead,” said Justin Furse. “As new players entered the market space, the lack of communication between our two software systems really pushed us to start looking at other companies. Semnox had done such a fantastic job with Kokomo Joe’s in St. Peters, we were pleased to meet with them.”

Semnox introduced their suite of features to both locations, which includes e-commerce and ticketing solutions, point of sale, self-service kiosks, cashless payments, tap-to-play functionality and more.