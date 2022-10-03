The Zone FEC Dubai Adds SPREE VR

SPREE Interactive recently partnered with Amusement Services International to deliver the company’s 6-player family-friendly VR arena to The Zone Amusement Arcade in Dubai.

According to SPREE, the 17,000-sq.-ft. FEC learned of the product at the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo.

“Since opening The Zone Amusement Arcade, we have always been on the lookout for an attraction that caters exclusively to a younger audience, said general manager Aakansha Sharma. “The SPREE VR Arena game library has an excellent pack of interactive and whimsical games, offering the perfect solution for our younger guests. The games are very easy to pick up without any explanation needed, yet very enjoyable and even amusing to watch others play.”

