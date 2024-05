The Warp Zone, an arcade bar in Sioux City, Iowa, opened recently, according to KCAU. It’s a venue that want guests to “play like a kid while enjoying the perks of adulthood.”

The bar features retro arcade cabinets, pinballs and console games for players of all types to enjoy.

You can learn more or apply to work at the small family business at www.thewarpzone.biz. They’re looking for bartenders!