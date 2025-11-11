The Walking Dead Remastered: Stern with New Game

The company recently unveiled the game, in partnership with AMC Networks, which they called “a technologically advanced version of one of the most beloved pinball games of all-time featuring one of the most well-known franchises in the world, AMC’s The Walking Dead .” Their original game was released in October 2014.

“The Walking Dead is one of the most memorable and influential pinball games in our time, and we’re proud of the entire Stern team for elevating this iconic game onto our new platform,” said Seth Davis, president and CEO of Stern Pinball. “We’re always looking to create new immersive and thrilling gameplay experiences in pinball, and there’s no better way to do that than by bringing The Walking Dead back from the dead and to an entirely new generation of zombie lovers and pinball players.”