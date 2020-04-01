The VOID Temporarily Closes Its VR Terminals

Like most others, The VOID has halted its VR operations due to the coronavirus “for everybody’s safety and to support our local health officials and government leaders.”

They ask that customers contact [email protected] to receive credit toward an additional experience when they’re back up and running instead of a refund. The “2 for 1” offer includes the rescheduling, plus an additional experience of the customer’s choosing.

“This will be processed as a code for double the value of your original booking to reschedule at a time of your choosing,” the company noted. Customers can also call 385-323-0090 to get in touch with The VOID, or visit www.thevoid.com.