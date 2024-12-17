The Tokyo Club Adds More Pinball to Missouri

Columbia’s growing Arcade District will have The Tokyo Club on the list by Dec. 20, when the “cyberpunk-inspired pinball and arcade lounge” opens up in the Missouri city.

The Columbia Tribune reports that the venue will have more than 25 pinball machines and arcade classics inside of a futuristic atmosphere with neon lights and an exclusive lounge area that’ll feature live entertainment and projector screens.

The Tokyo Club is set to initially open Thursdays through Sundays. Learn more about the Arcade District at www.thearcadedistrict.org. (Other venues in the area include Witches and Wizards Arcade, Distant Planet Comics and Collectibles and B Side Records.)