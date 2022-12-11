The Super Mario Bros. Movie Coming in April

The new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. movie, coming to theaters on April 7, was recently released.

From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and with a screenplay by Matthew Fogel, the movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures and was co-financed by Universal and Nintendo. Learn more at www.thesupermariobros.movie.