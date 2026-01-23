The Story of an Arcade Icon: Chexx Gets Mini-Documentary

Filmmaker Issac Goeckeritz got together with the team at ICE on a production recently published on YouTube called The Story of an Arcade Icon, focused on the company’s classic bubble hockey game Chexx.

The documentary goes through the history of Ralph Coppola’s ICE and features interviews with his son and company president, Joe Coppola, as well as grandson and salesman Ryan Coppola. Greg Kania and Brian Reszel are also prominently featured.