The SoCal Wire

After all this time, there are still a lot of people who don’t know anyone who’s gotten the Covid-19 virus and been hospitalized. Not anymore. San Diego vet Robbie Robbins caught the bug a bunch of weeks back, spent some time in the hospital, but is now back in action running and fixing machines. Stay well, Julius!

Meantime, Tony Orozco laments: “Seems like every day we hear two locations open, another closes, two close, one opens. That light at the end of the virus tunnel keeps teasing us.” So, to pick the industrial chin up, Tony O offers these one-liners: “Don’t irritate old people; the older they get, the less life in prison is a deterrent.” And: “Aliens probably fly by earth and lock their doors.” That must be why you never see them playing mini-golf.