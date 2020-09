A new arcade bar – The Rec Room – is coming soon to a historic building in downtown Lakeland, Fla., according to Narcity. The venue will feature not only classic arcade video games like Galaga, but Playstation and other more modern game consoles, too. It will even have a golf simulator.

The 4,000-sq.-ft. bar is being brought to life by the group that operates the nearby Cob & Pen craft beer bar. Stay up-to-date on when they’re opening at www.recroomlkld.com.