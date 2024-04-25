The Putt Club Opening by Early June in Illinois

The Putt Club, a new golf entertainment facility in East Peoria, Ill., is set to open in late May or early June, according to the Pekin Daily Times.

The 18,000-sq.-ft. entertainment center features an indoor and outdoor 18-hole mini-golf course, a restaurant, a full-service bar and patios and event space.

Grand opening dates will be set and announced in the coming weeks, reported the investor and Fortner Insurance Agency president JR Runkel. He added that the venue “is a unique destination to the central Illinois area that has appeal for all ages.”