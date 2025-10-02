The Pelican Group Contracts with Movie Chain

The Pelican Group, a California-based vending and amusement management company, has announced it won a bid to manage the game rooms at more than 400 Regal cinemas.

“I am proud to provide our operators this top-of-the-line long-term business opportunity,” said Richard Scherer, owner and CEO of The Pelican Group.

Added Adam Rymer, chief commercial officer at Regal: “Regal’s partnership with The Pelican Group to manage our amusement program marks an exciting step forward for our theatres nationwide. This initiative will bring the game rooms at Regal cinemas into the modern entertainment era with state-of-the-art equipment, advanced card system technology, and full POS and loyalty program integrations.”

Open for business since 1993, The Pelican Group manages more than 85 national clients and plans to “continue its aggressive growth pace through acquisitions, new business sales, and expansion with existing customers in 2026 and beyond.”