The Palace FEC Opens in London

There’s a new palace in London, but this one’s in Kentucky. Laurel County natives Leslie and Craig Tincher have opened The Palace, a new FEC that held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Oct. 9, according to the Sentinel-Echo.

“People couldn’t wait for something like this to come to our small town,” Craig said. “There’s nothing like this between Lexington and Knoxville. We’re hoping it will attract people from all around.”

The attractions in the 60,000-sq.-ft. entertainment center include 60 arcade games, 18 lanes of bowling, indoor electric go-karts, laser tag, escape rooms, golf simulators and a full-service bar and restaurant. Learn more at www.thepalaceky.com.