The New York Times Shares L.A. Arcade Article

A recent article in The New York Times gave readers an inside look at some arcades and other video game spaces in Los Angeles.

The newspaper shared portraits of these venues from the French photographer Franck Bohbot, who also wrote the article on his nostalgic experiences.

“When I first arrived in Los Angeles, in 2018, I found the city difficult to make sense of, difficult to navigate,” he wrote. “I’d never spent time in a place so sprawling. Visiting and documenting the city’s arcades gave me a framework through which to explore — first within the bounds of the city itself, and then into the beach towns and desert oases of Orange and Riverside counties.” Click here to read the full article.