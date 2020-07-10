The Mineshaft in Oshkosh Celebrates Grand Opening

A new family entertainment center in Oshkosh, Wis., had its grand opening Monday, July 6. Located 60 miles from their first location in Hartford, the new facility is much larger – sized at nearly 40,000 sq. ft. with a 15,000-sq.-ft. game room. There’s a massive bar and full-service restaurant anchoring the space as well.

With some COVID-19 guidelines in place, workers wear masks and sanitize surfaces frequently, according to the Oshkosh Northwestern. Hand sanitizer is also available at tables. The business is recommending, but not requiring, that customers wear face coverings.

Visit www.mineshaftrestaurant.com for more information. You can also stay tuned to RePlay’s August issue, where we’ll have a full profile on the FEC.