The Lucky Flipper to Open in December

The Lucky Flipper, a pinball bar in St. Petersburg, Florida’s EDGE District, is targeting an early December opening, St. Pete Rising reported.

Guests will pay a daily admission (likely $14) for unlimited play and the ability to come and go throughout the day.

Owner Matthew Scott said the 1,600-sq.-ft. venue will feature some 16-18 pinball machines, 3-6 classic arcade cabinets and a bar focused on local and Florida-made beer.

Modern pins like Stranger Things and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be among the highlights; a refurbished 1993 Judge Dredd is also in the collection.

They’re on Instagram: @theluckyflipper.