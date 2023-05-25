The HUB Upgrades Game Room with Shaffer

With the help of Shaffer Distributing, The HUB in Tonkawa, Okla., recently had their game room refreshed. The FEC has a cinema, bowling, an arcade and a sports bar.

The center now features additional arcade games plus an Omni Arena from Virtuix. Its 12-lane alley is equipped with Spark interactive scoring, a coffee bar and a lounge for gamers. Their sports bar features more than 30 screens and Oklahoma’s longest bar top.

“The HUB at Tonkawa Hotel & Casino recently had the pleasure of partnering with Shaffer Distributing for an upgrade of our arcade,” said CEO Phillip Glass. “The level of professionalism, commitment and efficiency they brought to the table was impressive, and it played a significant role in making the process seamless and effective.”

Learn more at www.shafferdistributing.com.