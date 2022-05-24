The HUB Stadium Opens in Michigan

HUB Stadium has opened its second location in metro Detroit, this time in Novi. The facility has 22 axe throwing stalls, eight “football bowling” lanes, private event rooms and more.

According to WXYZ, the 70,000-sq.-ft. space also includes a state-of-the-art curling complex with six curling sheets. Grand opening week is being held this week through May 27. There is also a new restaurant concept called The Concession Stand that’s also now open.

More information is available at www.novi.thehubstadium.com.