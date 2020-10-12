The Gutter Strikes New Location in Manhattan

A popular Brooklyn bowling alley has opened a brand-new facility on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Called The Gutter, bowlers first took to the lanes on Oct. 1 during the grand opening celebration. The small chain also has a location in Long Island City.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of Essex Crossing on the Lower East Side, one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods,” said owner Todd Powers. “We look forward to seeing you on the lanes.”

The bowling center also has vintage pinball machines, classic table games, four big-screen TVs, and a 100-foot bar topped with reclaimed bowling lanes, according to AMNY. They are open for indoor and outdoor dining and are starting out at 25% capacity, per New York City Covid guidelines. More information is available at www.TheGutterBarLES.com.