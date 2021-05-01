The Grid, a Phoenix-Area Arcade Bar, Reopens

The Grid: Games and Growlers is back as of April 30 after more than a year of staying closed. The arcade and games bar, located in Mesa, Ariz., has a lineup of more than 600 video games between classic arcades, pinball machines, computer games, console games and board games.

According to the Arizona Republic, the business also has a selection of bottles, cans and craft beer on tap to go with the games – plus a menu of snack foods.

Aside from the mask and social distancing requirements, another change will be a $10 cover charge on Friday and Saturday nights. “The increase is a combination to help us bounce back and to cover additional expenses necessary to ensure safety,” The Grid wrote on Facebook. “We are still technically in the middle of a pandemic, after all.” Learn more at www.thegridgg.com.