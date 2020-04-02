The Escape Game Austin Making Face Shields

Like many others in the industry, The Escape Game Austin has been looking for ways to put a boost into its temporarily shuttered business and help the community at the same time. According to CBS Austin, they’ve been stepping in to help fill the personal protective equipment void during the COVID-19 pandemic by producing face shields for medical personnel.

On their website, www.theescapegame.com, you can also support them by reserving a game for the future. They also have a page dedicated to some at-home fun, in the meantime. For that, visit www.theescapegame.com/teg-at-home.