The Cove Bar & Arcade Opens at Treasure Island

Just ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl, The Cove Bar & Arcade in Las Vegas, Nev., opened inside Treasure Island, KTNV reported.

The 7,367-sq.-ft. space is located across from the casino’s Mystère Theater and features arcade games, air hockey, shuffleboard, a 6-lane bowling alley and a state-of-the-art golf simulator.

“Treasure Island guests now have a brand-new spot to drink and play,” said Robert Owens, executive director of front services at Treasure Island. “Our goal is to continue to elevate our guest experience, offering fresh and entertaining options for guests to explore. The Cove is a fun addition to the many amenities on the property.”