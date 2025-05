The Keller City Council in the Dallas, Texas-area town has approved plans for a Back Nine Golf facility at 721 Keller Pkwy., Ste. 111.

Community Impact reports that the indoor golf simulator company allows golfers to work on their game while playing simulations of real-life courses. The facilities are open 24/7 and offer individual and corporate memberships.

No word yet on when the Keller location will open. The company has locations all over the country. Learn more at www.thebackninegolf.com.