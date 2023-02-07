The Art of Yoni Koenig

If you’re in Southern California and want to see some incredible art produced by a member of the industry, you’ll want to get to The BAG (Bestor Architecture Gallery) by Feb. 19. There you’ll find the Ink on Paper showing of Yoni (Yehonatan) Koenig’s amazing work (he most recently handled sales and marketing tasks for VRstudios).

Koenig’s ink and rag paper creations are described as “meditations on the harmonic relationships between form and formlessness.” The interplay of the ink markings in each piece are also simultaneously still and full of energetic movement.

Take a look for yourself by viewing the pieces in this exhibition’s catalog at www.yehonatankoenig.com/showcatalog. Read an interview with Yoni about his work in this recent piece in LA Weekly: www.laweekly.com/meet-harmonic-tension-artist-yehonatan-koenig.

If you can arrange an in-person viewing of the artwork, The BAG, located at 2030 Hyperion Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027, is open by appointment only. These are available Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.; email [email protected] to make an appointment.