The Alley in Charleston Closing After 12 Years

The Alley, a sports bar-bowling center in Charleston, S.C., is closing June 1 after a dozen years in operation, according to WCBD. The venue featured eight bowling lanes and an arcade in addition to the sports bar.

“Serving this amazing Charleston community for over 12 years has truly been a privilege,” owners wrote on social media. “Words can’t express how grateful we are for our incredibly supportive customers. We sincerely thank our exceptional and dedicated ‘Alley Family,’ past and present. They made this unique, 17,000 square foot entertainment venue a place welcome to all.”

The Alley, in its final days, will offer $4 burgers on Thursdays and final rounds of trivia game nights on Wednesdays.