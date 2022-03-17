That’s a Wrap on Amusement Expo 2022: Biggest AEI Show Ever Inches Industry Back to Normal

With 513 booths sold and 3,278 registrants walking the show floor over two days, it’s safe to say that Amusement Expo once again surpassed expectations. The number of exhibitors was similar to pre-Covid years, but this year’s show actually exceeded 2019’s 488 booths sold.

In its first year, the new AEI Charity raised more than $20,000 – mainly for Ukrainian aid organizations.

Award winners, announced at the successful Beers and Cheers event, included Valley-Dynamo for Jet Pong (they won an AMOA Operator’s Choice Award as well as an AMOA Innovator Award). Other AMOA Innovator winners were Coastal Amusements for Break the Plate, Stern Pinball for Insider Connected and Zen One Six Nine for VARBox.

Other AMOA Operator’s Choice Award winners were Amusement Connect for AC Game Prep and LAI Games for Asphalt Legends Arcade.

The AAMA awards went to Raw Thrills (Manufacturer of the Year), Shaffer Distributing (Distributor of the Year), Intercard (Supplier of the Year) and Creative Works (Allied Member of the Year). Bob Geschine was honored with the association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.