Texas Theme Park Sets March 5 Reopening Date

Morgan’s Wonderland, a 100% handicap accessible theme park in San Antonio, Texas, announced that guests will be able to return on March 5. The following day, according to KSAT, the park will debut its Super Sports Expo, a 3-acre complex that includes courts and fields for baseball, softball, tennis, volleyball and more.

The splash park there – at Morgan’s Inspiration Island – is expected to open sometime in May. The park’s general manager Jessica Lizardo said guests will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Due to capacity limits, guests are also required to buy tickets online before their visit. Head to www.morganswonderland.com for more information.