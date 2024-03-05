Texas Pinball Festival March 15-17 in Frisco

It’s nearly time to flip out over the 20th anniversary of the Texas Pinball Festival, which this year will be held March 15-17 at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Convention Center in Frisco, a city in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

In addition to a ridiculous number of games available to play (click here to see the full list), the festival will feature a slew of events – from tournaments to seminars.

There will be four tourneys in total: the Texas Wizards Tournament, the Classics Side Tournament, the Women’s Tournament and the Kids’ Tournament.

In their latest Stern of the Union, Stern Pinball detailed some of their panel discussions at the event, which include two “Making of…” sessions for Foo Fighters (with lead game designer Jack Danger and lead software engineer Tanio Klyce) and Venom (with lead game designer Brian Eddy and lead game developer Dwight Sullivan).

From Jersey Jack Pinball, there will be a “Behind the Game…” session on Elton John with game makers Steve Ritchie and Bill Grupp.

There will also be a session called “The Secret Sauce” featuring the American Pinball team.

Click here to see the full slate of events and visit www.texaspinball.com for more information.