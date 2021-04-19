Texas Movie Theater Reopening with Arcade

ICON Cinema, a movie theater in San Angelo, Texas, is reopening following a long closure and is currently hiring.

According to the San Angelo Standard-Times, the cinema began constructing a 14-lane bowling alley, laser tag arena, arcade and concession stand in 2019 and they’ll be ready to reopen with all of that entertainment soon.

“We are looking to put together a self-motivated, energetic, hard-working staff to help us get back to business,” read a company post on Facebook. “It has been awhile, but we are pleased to announce our long-awaited grand reopening is fast approaching.”

Learn more at www.sanangelo.iconcinemas.com.