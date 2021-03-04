Texas, Mississippi Lift State Mask Mandates

A state mandate requiring people to wear masks indoors was lifted in Mississippi this week; Texas also announced it will be “100% open” as of March 10, doing away with mask orders, too. It’s now up to localities and businesses to implement their own policies – or do away with them altogether.

According to CNBC, the states will allow businesses to operate at full capacity, citing declining Covid cases and increasing availability of vaccines as reasons for reopening. “With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in address to the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

“We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent. Make no mistake, Covid-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a similar announcement after Abbott, opting to open the state up as of March 3. “We are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules,” he tweeted.