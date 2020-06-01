Texas Bowling Alley Reopens With New Rules, Renovations

Max Bowl in Port Arthur, Texas, recently reopened with social distancing guidelines in place and recent renovations that included new flooring, carpet, tables, bumpers, gutters and even the front desk. Over the next few weeks, they’re also adding new games and a new laser tag system.

For now, the 40-lane bowling alley is operating at 50% capacity, using every other lane, according to the Port ArthurNews. The arcade, laser tag arena and karaoke area are all closed for now, while the bar and grill remains open alongside those bowling lanes.

The league bowlers are especially happy about Max Bowl’s return. “It’s a chance to see my friends again and compete with them, but more importantly get back to some normalcy,” said James Engle, who typically goes to the facility once a week. “I miss seeing my friends that I have made over the years in that league.” Stay up-to-date with the venue’s renovations and reopening progress at www.maxbowl.com.