Texas Bowling Alley Closes After 40 Years on the Lanes

Cityview Lanes in Fort Worth, Texas, has abruptly closed after four decades in the community, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Opened in 1986 as Don Carter’s Cityview, the business later became Cityview Lanes.

A message on the alley’s website, www.cityviewlanesfw.com, said: “As of August 26, Cityview Lanes has sold the property to a private investment group. Thank you again for your patronage.”

The North Texas chapter of the U.S. Bowling Congress took to Facebook to comment on the closure, saying: “For so many years, Cityview has been more than just a bowling center. It has been a home to leagues, tournaments, friendships, celebrations and countless memories. Generations of bowlers have walked through those doors, and we know this news is going to be difficult for a lot of people.”