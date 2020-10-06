Texas Bars Turning into Restaurants to Survive

The Lonestar State has joined others that have made it more difficult to operate bars in their state due to Covid-19. Texas bars, which had been forced to shut down again this summer, are now allowed to reopen if they are selling food at 51% of sales.

LIT Arcade Bar in downtown Amarillo is one such location. Owner Marco Camp told KFDA that the arcade bar had to apply for a food and beverage certificate on top of their existing mixed beverage permit.

Now, they’re back open with food from the local Polk Street Eats – and Camp is just hoping they can remain opened for good. “It’s just something we’ve been looking forward to for three months,” he said. “We opened back up for three weeks and we got shut down again, so it was just kind of brutal. To be able to keep this going is really important to all of us.”

Learn more about the biz at www.litarcadebar.com.