Texas Arcade Thriving Through Pandemic

The Flux, a video game store and arcade in McAllen, Texas, has been running full steam ahead, reports manager J.D. Ellis. He told KVEO that arcades are stress relievers and help bring families together.

“As soon as we reopened, it was nonstop –I mean we had people lining up saying ‘Thank God you’re open,’” he said. At one point, the arcade had to rely on online sales from its store, which sells collectible video game products, but now that business is completely open, they’re doing quite well on both fronts.

The business allows 15 people at a time in the arcade, offers hand sanitizer and requires face masks. Learn more at www.facebook.com/thefluxvintage.