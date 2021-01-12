Texas Arcade Bar’s Opening Thwarted Again by Covid

BitBar’s location in Temple, Texas, which was first set to open in March 2020, is really having a rough go of it as bars were ordered to close again in the state – just days before their second planned grand opening.

Co-owner Johnny Huang and his business partner were forced to put opening on hold last March when Covid shut down the country, according to KWTX. When bars were able to reopen, they regrouped and set the arcade bar’s grand opening for Friday, Jan. 8. But they were closed again due to rising cases only three days before.

“I think me and the staff and team feel like Rocky Balboa in the first Rocky movie,” he said. “We kept getting beat down but we keep getting back up, and we’ll keep doing so until we can open.”

The business has applied for a food and beverage permit to add to their Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission license, which would allow them to open at 50% capacity under the current orders. They already serve food at the BitBar location in Killeen, which has been able to remain open.