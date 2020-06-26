Texas and Florida Close Bars Again

Due to a surge of coronavirus cases in The Lonestar State, operators’ worst-case scenario has manifested – bars are closed once again. After being one of the first states to reopen businesses, Texas is now one of the first to walk back lifting their lockdown.

All of the state’s bars were required to close as of Friday, June 26, and its restaurants had to revert back to operating at 50% of indoor capacity today, June 29, per an order by Gov. Greg Abbott. Before the issue was ordered, bars were allowed to reopen for service at 50% indoor capacity and restaurants at 75% indoor capacity, according to Eater Austin.

It’s much the same in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis also ordered bars closed on June 26 due to record-breaking numbers of the virus.