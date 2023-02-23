Tetris Movie Streaming March 31 on Apple TV+

The trailer for the upcoming Tetris movie was recently released by Apple. The film will stream on the company’s Apple TV+ starting March 31.

Directed by Jon S. Baird, written by Noah Pink and starring Taron Egerton and Toby Jones, the movie is “the true story of the high-stakes legal battle to secure the intellectual property rights to Tetris,” the hot arcade game initially released in 1988.

Tetris (the film) will premiere at SXSW Film Festival on March 15 ahead of its wider release. Click here to learn more.