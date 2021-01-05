Tesla Launches New Games in Arcade Platform

Tesla, which has been building a video game platform called Tesla Arcade for in-car games, has three new games on the platform, according to Electrek.

The Battle of Polytopia, Cat Quest and Kabal (a solitaire game) are now part of the platform of in-car video games (which can be played while the vehicle is parked).

Elecrek says Tesla has recently been putting more work toward video games in its vehicles with the goal to “optimize fun.” Some of Tesla’s arcade games use the actual car steering wheel to play. Learn more at www.tesla.com.