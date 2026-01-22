Terry Maggiore Retires from AVS Companies

After 32 years, Terry Maggiore has retired from AVS Companies. “Terry was a key figure in the AVS-sponsored training seminars held in our facilities during the 1990s and 2000s,” said Jeff Yoder, the AVS vice president and general manager.

“He has received high praise from many of our customers for his expertise, patience and willingness to help our customers with any questions they may have.”

Added Tom Vogt, the company’s vice president of micro markets and vending: “We’re lucky to have had Terry as a part of the AVS Companies team for over 32 years. Please join us in congratulating Terry on his successful career, we wish him an enjoyable and fruitful retirement.”

For any vending shop inquiries, contact Phil Hallman at 847-709-6233 and call Matt Hoos regarding vending service at 847-212-8681.