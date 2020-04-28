Tennessee Retail Stores Opening Like Restaurants

According to NPR, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is allowing some retail stores to reopen for business beginning today, April 29, in the majority of the state’s 95 counties. Restaurants began unlocking their doors on Monday, but there are restrictions in both cases.

For restaurants in particular, tables must be set at least 6 feet apart and no more than six people can sit at any one table. Only half of the restaurant’s total capacity of diners are being allowed in. No live music is allowed, but playing the jukebox seems to be okay.