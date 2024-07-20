Tenn Pin Alley Opens Go-Karts, Mini-Golf

Tenn Pin Alley in Columbia, Tenn., recently reported that their new outdoor attractions are now open. That includes go-karts and mini-golf, which launched on July 12.

According to Williamson Source, the 1- and 2-seat electric go-karts can be raced around an 850-ft. track.

The minimum age requirement is 10 and drivers must be at least 4’ 8” to ride. The 18-hole mini-golf course features steampunk-themed robots to penalty holes and unique obstacles.