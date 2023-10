The Tenn Pin Alley location in Columbia, Tenn., is building a mini-golf course that is expected to open sometime this fall, according to Williamson Source.

The entertainment center already offers 50,000 sq. ft. of attractions, including bowling, an arcade, laser tag and bumper cars.

The business shared the announcement and renderings of the 18-hole course on Facebook, noting that it’s going to be “the perfect opportunity for family fun and friendly competition.” Click here to follow along.